Bulawayo Chiefs players boycott training over outstanding dues

Players at the ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bulawayo Chiefs have reportedly boycotted this week’s training sessions over their outstanding dues.

According to reports, the Bulawayo based outfit is yet to pay its players salaries as well as winning bonuses for some of the matches that they won recently.

It is also alleged that Chiefs who arguably appear as one of the most organised clubs in the land in terms of the day to day football operations are still to pay a section of its players their signing-on fees.

Efforts to get a comment from the club’s communications officer Thulani Sibanda were fruitless as he did not respond to the questions sent to him by this reporter.

However, quoted in an article published by the Chronicle, Sibanda neither agreed or dismissed the alleged player’s industrial action.

“The team will resume training today. Our coaches considered to give the boys extra days off following their shift in the Chibuku Super Cup,” he told the publication.

Chiefs are coming from a historic 5-4 win over Black Rhinos in a Chibuku Super Cup semi final tie that was played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday.

The victory saw the Ninjas book a place in the finale of the league’s only cup competition.

In the final, they will play Herentals FC who eliminated the defending champions FC Platinum at the venue on the same day.

The cup’s final is slated for Barbourfields (BF) Stadium in Bulawayo next month.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi as Chiefs are also nicknamed are scheduled to square off with their city rivals Highlanders FC on Sunday during a league fixture.

The intriguing encounter will be played BF.