Chief who pushed for Mugabe exhumation dies

Chief Chidziva of Zvimba, born Johannes Jenami who was pushing for the exhumation of the late former President Robert Mugabe has died after a long battle with a kidney problem.

He was aged 92.

His son Gibson Jenami, confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday afternoon.

“In Chief Chidziva, we have lost a father figure who was a unifier and wise counsellor. He was the only surviving son and last born in his family,” said Jenami Jnr, who is Headman Katizagombo.

Gibson did not link his father’s death to Mugabe’s tormenting spirits.

“We have so many people who have died before Chief Chidziva and, therefore, would not want to go into details of who or what caused his death, all those who went before him also wanted to survive,” he said.

Chief Chidziva is survived by two wives and 21 children.

Mugabe was ousted from power by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa (now President) through a military coup in November 2017.

The late founding father died in 2019 in a hospital in Singapore from prostate cancer. His remains were buried in his rural Zvimba home.

This was after Mnangagwa’s efforts to have Mugabe buried at the Heroes Acre were resisted by his family.

Chief Chidziva was among several traditional leaders who were pushing for the exhumation of Mugabe’s remains.