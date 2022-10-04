I was under spiritual attack says former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro

Nearly one year after various reports suggested he lost all his properties and a fleet of expensive cars to his ex-wife after their divorce, former Warriors forward Tendai “Fire” Ndoro has dismissed the reports saying he was “under a spiritual attack”.

Ndoro revealed this last week in what was his first interview since his ‘dire situation’ which saw reports indicating he had gone bankrupt after separating with his South African born ex-partner Thando Maseko.

Speaking during an interview with Melisa Laung (born Melisa Nxumalo) on Sports Gist which was premiered on Facebook and Youtube last week Friday, Ndoro said:

“It was not anything to do with Thando. It was not a marital thing or a financial thing but a spiritual attack that affected me,” the ex-Orlando Pirates player reminisced.

He added: “I was spiritually attacked, no one knew what was happening to me except for myself.

“I felt like I was not me, I felt I was not the same. I noticed it was an attack, my situation was not about money or divorce but I was attacked spiritually.”

Now known as Tendai Mukundwa after he changed his surname from Ndoro, Fire as he was nicknamed during his playing days also cleared his ex-wife (Thando) saying she never ‘swindled’ him of his properties.

“People say I lost all my properties to my ex-wife but I’m clearing her name. Thando (Maseko) was not responsible for everything that happened to me.

“I want to clean umtwana wabantu people say Ndoro lost things because of his ex-wife Thando, no, she is not the one who made me go through what I went through.

“Our divorce was clear and smart we left each other peacefully, I can’t lie that it was her who made me what I went through.”

Ndoro also confirmed he lost his eye sight which he later regained after a few weeks.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces and Chicken Inn star went on to urge budding footballers not to forget their roots also to pray hard as well as avoiding drugs.

“First thing, my advice to upcoming stars is they must not forget where they come from and they should stay away from drugs. I also advise them to pray hard.”

The 37-year-old said he is likely set to return to the field of play in January as there are clubs from Saudi Arabia and Dubai that are interested in his services.

“Something is coming in January, there are teams from Dubai and Saudi Arabia who have shown interest in me,” he added.

Ndoro is currently in South Africa were he is reportedly into undisclosed business.