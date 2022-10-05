Ex-Warriors forward Tendai Ndoro hints on possible return to football

Former Orlando Pirates and Mpumalanga Black Aces striker Tendai “Fire” Ndoro has confirmed he could return to the field of play anytime soon and gave some hints regarding the future of his football career.

Fire as Ndoro is affectionally known, opened up about his possible move to Dubai or retracing his footsteps to the oil rich Asian continent where he once turned out for the Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly in 2017.

Ndoro confirmed in an interview with South African based Zimbabwean radio and sports presenter Melisa Laung (born Melisa Nxumalo) on her online show Sports Gist, premiered on Facebook last Friday.

He said: “Something is coming, you will start to watch that “Fire” (his nickname) again.

“There are clubs from Dubai and Saudi Arabia who showed some interest in my services but I told myself to wait a little, I will start preparing myself in January.”

Ndoro last played for Highlands Park who were playing in the South African top flight league in 2020 before the club announced the termination of his contract.

Since then he has been unattached to any club and his whereabouts were also not known to many.

This was until some worrying photos depicting a ‘not so looking good’ Ndoro training with the recently promoted Simba Bhora went viral on social media.

Following the photos, multiple reports suggested that the Bulawayo born 37-year-old footie had gone bankrupt after his divorce with his South African ex-wife Thando Maseko.

However, he dismissed the reports and vindicated his ex-wife saying he was attacked spiritually and she (Thando Maseko) has nothing to do with whatever that affected him.

Ndoro won the golden boot award in 2013 after netting 18 goals playing for Chicken Inn before moving to South Africa in the same year where he signed for Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Thereafter, in 2015 he joined the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and stayed for not more than two seasons.

From Pirates, in 2017, he completed a lucrative deal to join rich Asian club Al Faisaly though his stay lasted for a very short stint.

He then retraced his footsteps to rejoin now defunct Ajax Cape Town and later signed for Highlands Park who were his last employers before they offloaded him in May 2020.