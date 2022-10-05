Madam Boss ‘assaults’ husband’s pregnant lover Evangelista Zhou

Popular comedienne Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho is reported to have allegedly assaulted her husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa’s pregnant lover Evangelista Zhou after finding out she was staying at their house in Seke.

According to a report by the state owned H Metro newspaper, Madam Boss took Evangelista’s mobile phone and “deleted all photographs of her husband” with his lover.

On Tuesday Evangelista rushed to the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court where its reported she applied for a peace order against Madam Boss.

Speaking to H Metro, Madam Boss said she felt betrayed by “by Ngoni after eight years of marriage and was not prepared to accommodate Evangelista.”

“I could not stomach Evangelista staying at my matrimonial house,” said Madam Boss.

“My sisters-in-law supported me and were also shocked to learn that Ngoni had hidden his pregnant lover at our house.

“I do not know if Ngoni is responsible for Evangelista’s pregnancy, but she vowed not to leave my husband and my house.

“I am expecting Ngoni to clean his dirt and not force me to call it quits.

“I have been quiet for a long time about these allegations, but Evangelista treated me like Ngoni’s mistress.

“She uttered provocative words in front of me and my sisters-in-law, but I remained calm and gave her money to buy food,” said Madam Boss.

H Metro exposed the affair sometime in March and initially received brickbats for reporting it with many saying the report was false.

The paper says it spoke to Ngoni and he admitted to the affair and said he needed time to clean up his mess.

“The matter is now being handled by the family. Yes, I made a mistake, but I will furnish you with details after meeting the families,” Ngoni told the paper.

Other sources claim Ngoni has promised to relocate Evangelista to the United Kingdom but only after paternity tests have been conducted.

It was Evangelista who exposed her affair with Ngoni by posting photographs and videos in which she threatened to commit suicide, accusing Ngoni of ignoring her calls.

Ngoni initially rented her a house in Avondale but when Evangelista suspected that Ngoni was also dating the landlady, she demanded to be moved.