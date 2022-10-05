Graves fast depleting at Heroes Acre, 104 more to be constructed

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recommended the construction of 104 more graves at the National Heroes Acre citing the gradual diminishing in size of the national shrine exacerbated by the massive spike in deaths and declaration of national heroes.

Addressing the media during the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government approved the proposed Architectural Designs for Phase II of the National Heroes Acre Extension works.

“Cabinet received and approved the proposed Architectural Designs for Phase II of the National Heroes Acre Extension works. The National Heroes Acre at its establishment had 195 graves. Forty two (42) years later, 161 graves have been utilised leaving 35,” she said.

“It is therefore important that an additional 104 graves be created to ensure that the National Shrine is able to accommodate new burials at all times. Provincial and District Heroes acres will also be spruced up. Cabinet also discussed the need to maintain Monuments outside Zimbabwe.”

Mutsvangwa further stated that, the national shrine will also have a Zimbabwe Liberation War Museum in its vicinity, to memorialise Zimbabwe’s colonial and liberation experiences together with the individual contributions of the Heroes and heroines interred at the shrine.

The National Heroes Acre was established in 1980 with the purpose of honouring Zimbabweans who died within and outside the country whilst fighting for the country’s independence.

Work was initiated in September 1981 with ten Zimbabwean and seven North Korean architects and artists recruited to map the site’s layout.

250 local workers were involved in the project at the height of its construction.

Black granite used for the main structures was quarried from Mutoko, about 140 kilometres northeast of the capital, Harare.