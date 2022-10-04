Hadebe sees red in Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 win over Nashvillle SC

Warriors star Teenage Hadebe was given his marching in the second half when his side Houston Dynamo defeated hosts Nashville SC 2-1 at Geodis Park Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture played Monday morning.

Hadebe’s red card came after he received his first booking three minutes into the second half before being shown another yellow card during refeere’s additional time.

The 90+4 minutes’ red card saw Dynamo finishing the last three minutes of the referee’s injury time with ten men.

The Zimbabwean international will miss Dynamo’s next league assignment against LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Despite the red card, Sebastian Ferreira grabbed a first half brace to help Dynamo record their second victory in five games.

Ferreira put the visitors in front through a penalty he scored in the 29th minute and then he doubled the lead 10 minutes after.

Nashville capitalized on Hadebe’s red card and found a consolation goal in the 90+6 minute courtesy of Walker Zimmerman who headed home from a corner kick.

Dynamo are placed on 13th position of a 14 team Western Conference league table.

They have 36 points from 33 matches played this season which is set to come to and end in few weeks time.