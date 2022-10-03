Fourth Zimbabwean dies in SA after mob attacks in Limpopo province

Another Zimbabwean has succumbed to injuries sustained in a violent mob attack by a South African mob in Limpopo province on September 17.

This comes after three others died after being burnt by a mob in the Elim area while being accused of stealing solar panels and accessories.

The number of the deceased is now four and reports also claim that 113 other Zimbabweans were left displaced.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Melody Chaurura said they had since dispatched a team on the ground for the forensic audit and repatriation process for the deceased was underway.

“We have dispatched a team to Elim following reports of the burning to death of three Zimbabwean nationals in Tshavani village, in Elim, Limpopo province,” she said.

“The incident took place on 17 September 2022. They have established that indeed three Zimbabwean nationals were burnt to death on 17 September 2022 following accusations of theft of solar panels and electric cables.

“Two of the deceased Zimbabweans were positively identified by their biological relatives as Johan Munago and Amon Munago from Chivi area in Zimbabwe. One of the three bodies is yet to be positively identified.”

The fourth victim was identified as Tops Mutanho also from Chivi, who succumbed to injuries sustained after the violent mob attack.

Chaurura said dockets relating to the cases were opened at Waterval Police Station.

“The Mission further established details of 113 Zimbabweans who had been affected by the community violence,” she added.

“However, this number was not exhaustive because there were reports of several other people who had been displaced, but kept themselves in hiding for fear of further violence and detection by law enforcement agents.

“The Consulate stands ready to continue working closely with local authorities to ensure the protection of Zimbabwe nationals in various communities.”

Chaurura said consultations were still underway using the established platforms of dialogue, with a view to develop strategies that will see an end to such heinous acts.

“The ultimate objective is to ensure peaceful co-existence among communities,” she said.

Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe have been brought to a standstill due to immigration issues.

Due to Zimbabwe’s dire economic and political situation, its citizens end up pouring across the South African border in search of greener pastures.

With Zimbabweans making the largest population of immigrants, close to a million, Pretoria accuses Harare of ignoring the plight of its citizens.

This has also led to xenophobic attacks which has seen a significant number of Zimbabweans being brutally killed by South Africans amid endless xenophobic campaigns in the country.