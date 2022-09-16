Chamisa is the enemy, says Mudha, declares Zanu-PF must ‘rule forever’

Fired former State Security minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube has said opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa was Zanu-PF’s “enemy” and declared that the ruling party ‘would reign forever because liberation fighters sacrificed for this country’.

Addressing ruling party supporters at a Gweru inter-district meeting in the Midlands capital this week, Mudha said the Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa had already won the upcoming 2023 harmonised general elections.

“Our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has won the 2023 presidential election. It is only Zanu PF which must rule this country not the opposition because liberation fighters sacrificed for this country,” Ncube declared.

He described Zanu-PF opponents as enemies and urged his province to be united ahead of the plebiscite.

“So do not waste your time fighting in Zanu PF. Midlands should be united under the chairmanship of Larry Mavima.

“As we approach the 2023 elections, the enemies of the revolution are growing in number and, therefore, as youths you should be defending the revolutionary party and Mnangagwa.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba castigated Ncube saying his sentiments were a reflection of Zanu-PF’s misplaced priorities.

“For the former minister Mudha to say this, it shows the level at which the country is in dire need of leadership,” Siziba said.

“The words are a clear sign that the centre is failing to hold. It is a clear sign that Zanu-PF is focusing on power retention instead of addressing the welfare of our people.

“Zanu PF is failing to address the plight of teachers and other public workers, and students are failing to access education because of its failed policies.” Siziba added.

Ncube is alleged to be linked to a violent Zanu-PF mob known in the Midlands province as Al Shabaab.

The terror group is known for violently grabbing mines and stealing gold.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired his hitherto close lieutenant Ncube from his position as State Security Minister because he had defied his orders to refrain from jostling for a Zanu PF leadership position in the Midlands province.

Sources confirmed that Mnangagwa had become frustrated by Mudha’s ‘violent tendencies’ and continually clashing with his influential wife, First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.