Mutami accuses Mnangagwa family of looting hospitals and ZUPCO

Controversial Australia based Zimbabwean businesswoman Susan Mutami has used her Twitter account to accuse First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her children of looting millions from hospitals and the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) “using proxies.”

Mutami went public this week alleging that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga rescued the Health Ministry when he was appointed head of the institution. She said the former Army General found hospitals with “nothing” as Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia “looted” everything.

Chiwenga was appointed Minister of Health after the sacking of Obadiah Moyo who was accused of corruptly awarding a multi-million dollar government contract to a shadowy company for the supply of Covid-19 medicines. Auxillia was also implicated in the dodgy deal.

“When Chiwenga took over ministry of health it had nothing in its storage reserves, Auxillia Mnangagwa and crew were taking everything and putting the medicines and machines at their private hospitals and selling them to the public using proxies.

“When I came to Zimbabwe when Obadiah Moyo wanted to invoice my donations to you taxpayers the generals had to act quick,” she said.

Mutami added that there was another deal allegedly linked to the President’s wife where money for the purchasing of 100 ambulances is unaccounted for.

“The tenders were being awarded to dodgy people linked to Auxillia and her children. Kune nyaya ye Tender yema Ambulance 100 that were never delivered but the person got paid and those ambulances never came.

“How does someone loot health stuff that’s meant to assist the community? Moyo wavo haurwadziwe wakaita sei nevanhu vari kutambura,” Mutami said.

The estranged girlfriend of Norton legislator Temba Mliswa also accused Mnangagwa’s children of looting mines in Mazowe. She hinted that even the ZUPCO buses were being corruptly bought and sold by the First Family.

“From being threatened kunzi ukazvitaura unofa, Hapana kusiri kufa hamadzangu. Auxillia Mnangagwa is busy looting the whole country through proxies. Ku Mazowe uko vana vake vakatora ma mine evanhu vane paperwork zvechisimba.

“ma Zupco amunonyeperwa every day kunzi kwauya ma Zupco 150 anorara husiku hwese achigezwa achiendeswa ku border makambozvibvunza kuti ndeani and who’s benefiting off Zupco. Listen citizens kana ndichikuudzai kuti nyika yaparara #RegisterToVoteZW,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Mliswa and Mutami made headlines last year when the latter alleged she was pregnant with the former’s twins. The independent MP has since challenged her to a DNA test.

Mliswa urged the public not to listen to Mutami. He said he only dated her to extract information because he believed she was being sent by the country’s Central Intelligence Organisation formally led by Owen “Mudha” Ncube as State Security Minister.

He said: “It’s unfortunate there are still people willing to listen and entertain @susan_mutami. I said from the beginning that she was a project. Difference is that today she is a failed project after the removal of Mudha who was her handler.

“My interest in her was information and I got it. When you are good to people they will give you information. She was used by Mudha and he even used the CIO to allow her to go out of the country despite having given outrageous accusations that required investigations.” Nehanda Radio