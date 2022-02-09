I advised Chamisa not to allow MPs to boycott Mnangagwa SONA: Mliswa

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa claims he advised (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa not to allow his legislators to walk out of the National Assembly while President Emmerson Mnangagwa is making his State of the Nation Addresses (SONA).

Mliswa, on Wednesday addressed a press conference in Harare where he lashed out at his long time rivals Local Government Minister July Moyo and sacked State Security Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube. He accused the two of labeling him a Generation 40 (G40) member.

G40 was a Zanu PF faction that was opposed to Mnangagwa’s plans of replacing late former President Robert Mugabe. The faction became so popular in 2017 when Mnangagwa, then Vice President, overthrew Mugabe through a military coup.

But Mliswa’s sentiments come after he was labeled a G40 official following his recent meeting with one of its principal members Saviour Kasukuwere in South Africa.

Kasukuwere, and other former cabinet members Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao fled Zimbabwe after Mnangagwa’s coup.

Mliswa told journalists that he only met these people not to discuss how to remove the current President adding that it is the same way he met Chamisa when he advised him not to allow his MPs to boycott Mnangagwa’s SONA.

“We are young and I believe in general consensus,” Mliswa said.

“The same way I go to see Chamisa. Recently I told him that the behavior of your MPs walking out of the Parliament is wrong. I told him that he also wanted to be the President.

“I asked him if he wanted us to walk out of the Parliament if he becomes President. I told him to let his MPs sit. So, we speak to each other on national issues and generational issues as well.”

Chamisa and his members since the 2018 plebiscite that Mnangagwa won controversially, have refused to endorse the Zanu PF presidency.

The opposition leader claims he was rigged and he has whipped his MPs not to listen to Mnangagwa in Parliament because, they say, “he is illegitimate”. Nehanda Radio