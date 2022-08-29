Concern over Zanu-PF blatant vote ‘buying and politicisation’ of chiefs

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) said it has noted with concern attempts by the ruling Zanu-PF party to buy votes and politicise traditional chiefs ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The organisation claimed that sometime this month, the former Minister of State Security Owen “Mudha” Ncube donated 50 bags of cement , soccer balls and flags to Chief Nemangwe.

He also, reportedly, gave Chief Njelele a beast, soccer balls and flags while the wife of chief Nemangwe was given 200 chicks as a start up project.

At the same occasion, ACT-SA claims that Chief Nemangwe was seen putting on a Zanu-PF cap.

In a statement on Monday, ACT-SA chairperson David Jamali, urged leaders to rise to power on merit and good leadership qualities and desist from brazen vote buying.

“Genuine leaders should not buy votes. People should vote for them because of their leadership qualities and not based on how much goodies they give. The electorate should also learn from the past,” Jamali said.

“These leaders only give donations when they are seeking re-election. After winning they disappear.”

He further stated: “I was shocked to see Chief Nemangwe putting on a ZANU PF cap. This is embarrassing. The Constitution forbids traditional leaders to participate in politics,” he added.

ACT-SA urged the electorate to guard against being bought.

Ahead of the March 26 by elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Chitungwiza and hired companies to drill boreholes during a campaign rally.

The vehicles of the companies that drilled the boreholes had campaign materials for Zanu-PF.