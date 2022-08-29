Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Vlad Duk commits suicide

Vladtech Systems owner, prominent Zimbabwean businessman Vlad Duk has allegedly committed suicide according to multiple reports.

Circumstances surrounding the taking of his life are still unclear. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

The last message Duk posted on Facebook was “It’s not over till it’s over”.

Duk’s company this year scooped the Zimbabwe Achievers Award (ZAA) in business and sympathisers are still in shock following his untimely death.

Last week another businessman, Stanley Masaiti from Marondera shot himself at a joint owned by his young brother, music promotor Daniel Masaiti.

This followed accusations that his brother had stolen US$4 million from him.

He killed himself at the family farm it was reported.