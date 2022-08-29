Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimbabwean farmer Charles Choko abducted by terrorists in Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers patrol on October 12, 2019, after gunmen suspected of belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group raided the village of Tungushe, killing a soldier and three residents. (Photo by AFP)
Nigerian soldiers patrol on October 12, 2019, after gunmen suspected of belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group raided the village of Tungushe, killing a soldier and three residents. (Photo by AFP)

Charles Choko, a Nigerian based Zimbabwean farmer has allegedly been abducted in a farm located at Anchau town in the Kabau local government area of Kaduna State in the West African country.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed “one of the civilians abducted is a Zimbabwean national while the other victim is a Nigerian.”

Jalige promised to furnish the media with more details.

It is reported that Choko was abducted together with a Nigerian national identified as Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state.

“The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised journalists that he would find out the details,” said The Vanguard.

It is further reported that the bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

An alert man who works in the community is the one who identified the Zimbabwean as one ‘Mr Charles Choko.’

“They attacked and killed a soldier working in the company’s farm and also kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state.”

“I saw a team of security agencies on Friday ‎going into the nearby bush in search of the victims”, he said.

