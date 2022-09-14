Wadi’s first half hat trick inspires JDR Stars to 6-0 victory over Magesi

Warriors forward Ishmael Wadi scored his first hat trick in the National First Division yesterday before the half hour mark to help his side JDR Stars demolish visitors Magesi FC 6-0.

Wadi who was making his second start of the season in three games, having missed the season opener due to issues to do with his papers was on fire against the Limpopo based outfit.

Before grabbing his hat trick, at first, Wadi was fouled inside the box six minutes into the match.

JDR Stars were awarded a penalty though they failed to convert it and take the lead.

Temptation Chiwunga who is Wadi’s compatriot missed the spot kick after his penalty was saved by Magesi FC’s goalkeeper in the 8th minute.

Nonetheless, Chiwunga’s penalty miss did not fizzle out the former CAPS United forward who then broke the deadlock two minutes after.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old then doubled the lead to make it 2-0 in the 21st minute before he completed his hat trick a minute later.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio after grabbing his hat trick which inspired JDR Stars to their first victory of the season, Wadi said:

“It’s a good start for me, l’m also happy l managed to score a hat trick.

“I will continue to work hard as the season is still in its premature stage.

“At the moment, my target is to score as many goals as possible before the World Cup break.”

Wadi finished last season with ten goals and was in contention for the golden boot award which he lost to the Malawian international and Polokwane City striker Khuda Myaba.

In the pre-season, he was heavily linked with a move away from JDR Stars and the DSTV Premiership side Amazulu FC were reported to his admirer and were closing in on his signature.

However, the deal didn’t materialize after an agreement between the two clubs (JDR Stars and Amazulu) was not reached.

In reaction to the failed deal, Wadi added: “I think everything has its own time.

“It wasn’t my time yet to play in the South African top flight league.

“When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen. I’m a JDR Stars player and my focus is to help my team get promoted to the DSTV Premiership next season.”

The Hammer Boys who have had a slow start to the campaign are on fifth position on the log standings with fours points.

They are three points behind log leaders Polokwane City after playing three league matches each.

The Nditsheni Nemasisi owned side travel to play Cape Town Spurs in Cape Town in their next league assignment on Sunday.