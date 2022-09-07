Kadewere likely to make La Liga debut against Real Madrid on Sunday

Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tino Kadewere is likely set to make his Spanish La Liga debut on Sunday when his new club Real Mallorca play giants Real Madrid.

Kadewere completed a season long loan move to the La Liga side from French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon early last week.

He missed last Saturday’s fixture with the visitors Girona which ended in a 1-1 draw owing to issues to do with his paperwork.

Despite having trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, Kadewere was not available for selection because he had not acquired his work permit.

However, according to reports from Spain, the 26-year-old acquired his work permit this week and is now eligible to play.

He is available for selection and could be in the match day squad when Mallorca travels to Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The match could see Kadewere make his La Liga debut at the same time become the first ever Zimbabwean international to feature for a Spanish top flight team.

The former Harare City forward’s move to Mallorca last week made him the only Zimbabwean player to sign for a Spanish La Liga outfit in the history of Zimbabwean football.

Meanwhile Kadewere who had a difficult season with Lyon last campaign is happy with his move to Mallorca.

He revealed that he is hoping to revive his career with the La Liga side.

Real Mallorca where once home to the Cameroonian legendary striker Samuel Eto’o who had joined the club from Real Madrid’s developmental side.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan striker initially joined the Balearic Islands-based outfit on a season long loan deal before he completed a permanent move.

During his permanent spell he scored 54 goals in 128 games for the club.

And due to his scoring prowess he attracted interest from giants FC Barcelona who then landed him in 2004.

Three years ago, Eto’o once told the media, “he reached his top level at Mallorca”.

The former African best player who at the moment is the President of the Cameroonian Football Federation also revealed his plans to coach Mallorca in the future.

“I want to prepare for new challenges. I love football, so I would like some day to be able to coach at the highest level. It could be my Mallorca or other big teams.”