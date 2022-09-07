Nomadic Warriors defender Mudimu joins Wales top flight side Caernafon FC

Nomadic Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has joined Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon FC.

The club confirmed the deal on its website last week on Thursday.

Mudimu joined Caernaforn as a free agent following his short spell with the English fifth tie division side Altrincham FC in March.

He signed for the Canaries as a deadline day signing.

Mudimu will reunite with his former gaffer Huw Griffiths with whom he had a three year stint with at Cefn Druids another Welsh outfit.

“Our final signing of deadline day is Alec Mudimu,” wrote the club on 1 September.

“The 6ft 1inch defender has played twenty four times for the Zimbabwe national side and has worked with our manager Huw Griffiths during a three year stint at Cefn Druid. Welcome to the Oval Stadium Alec.”

Mudimu made his debut for Caernarfon the following day after his signing.

He was subbed on for Williams in the 67th minute during his side’s 3-1 victory over Broughton at home.

Caernarfon are on third position on the log standings with nine points in five matches.

They are four points behind log leaders The New Saints who are on 13 points and three adrift of third placed Cardiff Met.

The Caernarfon based side play Penybout in their next league fixture on Sunday.