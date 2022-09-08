KV Mechelen in Belgium unveil former Dynamos winger Bill Antonio

Former Dynamos winger Bill Antonio has finally completed his move to Belgian top flight side KV Mechelen.

Antonio, 20, who was on loan to DeMbare from the Prince Edward Academy was unveiled by his new club on Wednesday.

KV Mechelen confirmed the 20-year-old attacker’s arrival on their Twitter handle.

“The 20-year-old Zimbabwean (Antonio) signs a contract for two seasons with an option to add another two years,” tweeted the club’s Sporting Director Tom Caluwé.

“Bill Antonio is no stranger to Mechelen. This summer he already came to do an internship with us and he was able to convince the sporting cell.

“Bill is a fast right wing with an action in the feet. He will play for our U-23 squad.

“Antonio comes from the P.E Academy in Harare and played his matches at Dynamos FC Harare. He also made his debut for the national team last year.”

Antonio underwent a one month trial stint with the Antwerp based side last month and impressed during his assessment.

He reportedly scored three goals during his assessment period and provided many assists after making several appearances.

The Dzivarasekwa born promising winger has one international cap for the Zimbabwe senior national team.

He made his debut in November last year when the Warriors lost to Bafana Bafana in South Africa.