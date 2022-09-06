Teenage Hadebe’s MLS side Houston Dynamo sack coach Paulo Nagamura

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo who are home to Warriors centre back Teenage Hadebe have parted ways with their head coach Paulo Nagamura.

The club announced Nagamura’s departure through a story published on their website on Tuesday morning.

“This is a difficult decision because Paulo (Nagamura) is a top individual who has earned the respect of the players and staff for his tireless work ethic and commitment to the club,” the club’s General Manager Pat Onstad was quoted.

Nagamura was fired along with his two assistant coaches in Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen.

The trio was relieved of its duties following a string of poor results that has seen the Orange Crush lie bottom of the log table.

Dynamo who are the log table anchors are placed on 14th position with 35 points, nine adrift of second from bottom placed side San Jose Earthquake who have managed 44 points.

Onstad also said the 36-year-old Brazilian international will be replaced by Dynamo 2 head coach Kenny Bundy.

Bundy will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

He will work along with the goalkeeper’s coach Zack Thornton who survived the chop.

“We wish Paulo and his staff well moving forward in their careers. Moving forward, we are excited about this opportunity for Kenny,” added the club’s general manager.

“He (Bundy) is a talented up-and-coming coach who worked his way up through our coaching system and he will lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Nagamura was appointed head coach of Houston Dynamo in January 2022 when he replaced Tab Ramos who brought in the Zimbabwean international, Hadebe.