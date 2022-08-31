Zim’s netball team receive US$11 000 bonuses from government

Zimbabwe’s national netball team, the Gems have been rewarded by the government following their recent qualification for the World Cup 2023 slated for Cape Town, South Africa.

The Gems received a bonus of US$11 000 from the Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry on Wednesday afternoon in Harare.

Zimbabwe earned next year’s world cup qualification last week Saturday when they defeated Zambia 59-41 in a third-place play-off match at the Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers held in Pretoria.

The victory saw Zimbabwe qualify for the global prestigious competition two times in a row after their debut qualification at the 2019 World Cup hosted by England in Liverpool.

Next year’s netball World Cup tournament is scheduled to start from 28 July to 6 August 2023 at the International Convention Center in Cape Town.

Other African nations who qualified for the 2023 netball World Cup include hosts South Africa, Uganda as well as Malawi.

This will be the first ever Netball World Cup to be held in an African nation.