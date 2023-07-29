Gems lose out on R50,000 winning bonus promised by Zororo Phumulani

The Zimbabwe senior netball team, the Gems, got off a bad start in the just started World Cup tournament in Cape Town, South Africa after losing 86-30 to heavyweights Australia on Friday.

Following the defeat, the Gems, missed out on lucrative R50,000 bonuses that were dangled by Zimbabwe owned South Africa based funeral services company Zororo Phumulani if they had beaten the eleven time champions.

The Zororo Phumulani Western Cape Regional Manager Admire Murefu confirmed the winning bonus to the media on Thursday.

He said: “We have put together some R50, 000 as a winning bonus for them (The Gems) in the match against Australia tomorrow (Friday).

“This is not the first time that we are coming in for the sake of our Gems.”

Murefu added: “We have done a lot together including in the Diamond Challenge Cup in Pretoria last year.

“I would say this is a continuation of a very solid relationship the company has with the national netball team.”

Probably, Zimbabwe are likely set to get over the defeat they suffered to Australia, hoping to record their first victory of the competition when they play Fiji tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

They play Tonga on Sunday evening in their last group stages match of the 10 day competition that has 16 teams who are competing for the honours.