The Rock gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami

A month after he told Themba Gorimbo that he would be “in touch” after hearing about his struggles as he tried to settle in America, Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has lived up to his promise, paying the Zimbabwean MMA fighter a visit at the UFC gym in Florida.

According to some reports, The Rock also gifted Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami.

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo garnered attention when he opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he had a meager $7 in his bank account before his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73.

During his post-fight interview in May, Gorimbo opened up about the hardships he faced on his journey to America.

He revealed that upon arriving, he had no money and struggled to make ends meet. With limited funds, he could barely afford transportation to the gym.

Thankfully, a friend came to his aid by sending him $200, which provided much-needed support and helped him survive during those challenging early weeks.

That confession tugged at The Rock’s heart strings, with the former wrestler tweeting “This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

“I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom.”

Living up to his word, The Rock surprised Gorimbo at the UFC gym in Florida.

In a video shared by the famed actor, an elated and emotional Gorimbo is seen enthusiastically embracing The Rock as onlookers clap.

On his social media pages, The Rock shared how Gorimbo’s selfless nature had moved him.

“After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) on line and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water.

“He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know. And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug. Very good and very special day.”

Responding to The Rock’s post on Instagram, Gorimbo said “Man brother thank you so much for everything you did for me. Bless you and I will pass on like you said.”

Gorimbo has now won one out of his two UFC fights and is expected to return to the famous Octagon later this year.

He trained at MMA Masters; one of the top gyms in the country led by former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.