Gems receive USD$2 000 token of appreciation from Zororo Phumulani

The Zimbabwe national netball team (The Gems) reportedly received USD$2 000 as a token of appreciation from their all weather friends Zororo Phumulani.

This was after finishing on 13th position out 16 teams at the just ended netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zororo Phumulani Western Cape regional manager Admire Murefu is quoted by the Herald confirming they rewarded the Gems who were participating at the netball world cup for the second time in a row with a cash token of appreciation.

“As Zororo-Phumulani, we are alive to the fact that our senior national netball players have dependants who look up to them. So we have set aside a cash token to thank each of them for representing our country with so much honour,” Murefu told the State-owned newspaper.

He added: “We all wanted them to finish in the top four as was their ambition going into the tournament. But we know that this is a World Cup and the stage is always tough.

“You will agree with me they did very well after recovering from their early disappointment in the first preliminaries.

“They fought for the badge and they return home with their dignity very much intact. It’s not a joke for a team to finish in the 13th position in a World Cup.

“After all, just qualifying for the World Cup is a very big achievement on its own. So even if they had not finished 13th, we were still going to honour them.”

Apart from the awarded cash token of appreciation, Zororo Phumulani also hosted the Gems to a red carpet event.

“We will host a red carpet event to honour all of them. They should aim even higher going forward”.

Previously, Zororo Phumulani dangled a R50 000 winning bonus when the Gems played their opening match against netball power house Australia.

The Gems lost out on the winning bonus after suffering a huge defeat to Australia who were crowned world cup winners on Sunday evening after beating England.