Holy Ten’s ED endorsement, classic case of kissing the hand that feeds you

Controversial Zimbabwe Hip-hop artist, Mukudzei “Holy Ten” Chitsama, endorsement of president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s candidacy in the August 23 elections which received social media backlash has confirmed that lucrative links with Scarfmore Records come with the cost of your political loyalty.

Holy Ten proved the adage you cannot bite the hand that feeds you over the weekend by voicing his public endorsement of Mnangagwa in a video clip he appears with his sidekick Michael Magz applauding projects undertaken by Mnangagwa in the past five years.

“Over the weekend we were in Beitbridge. We saw the developments that are being done at the border post, totally out of this world. We have been in and out of the airport, things are changing,” Holy Ten says in the viral video.

“There is money that has been availed under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund, so this is for the youth this is the change.

“We want to thank the comrade himself, President Mnangagwa. We are supporting you, we are with you,” chanted Holy Ten.

Scarfmore Records which is co-owned and funded by Mnangagwa’s children Sean and Collins was fingered as one the controversial record labels funding talented youths that would later endorse Zanu PF and Mnangagwa’s presidential bid.

Holy Ten however seems unfazed by the public backlash from social media users including journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s comment that insinuate that the “Ucharamba Uchipisa” hitmaker risked losing part of his fan base for aligning himself with a regime that detained political opponents like Job Sikhala without a fair trial.

ZimDanceHall chanter Enzo Ishall despite the gamut of insults thrown at Holy Ten supported Mnangagwa’s endorsement by Holy Ten arguing that cancel culture would not succeed in canceling a God given talent.

“My question is, what is democracy?

“@holytenmusic cannot be cancelled, he is bigger than that now, it’s too late, no one can ruin a God-given talent,” wrote Enzo Ishall on his Instagram post.

Scarfmore Records modus operandi of recruiting influential and talented artists for political mileage and endorsement is not a new phenomenon given that controversial cleric activist Passion Java also roped in multi-talented music artist Rockford “Roki’ Josphat to endorse Mnangagwa in his hit song Patati Patata.

Musicians that become politically endorsed by Zanu PF tend to fade from the spotlight and their careers ruined giving reference to Roki and Tambaoga who has since publicly apologized for endorsing Zanu PF when his career hit rock bottom.

Holy Ten could face the same challenges for his actions but only time will tell if he will endure the calls to cancel his career which has been immensely successful in the local showbiz industry.