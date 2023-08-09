Ex-Dynamos coach Shepherd Murape linked with Zimbabwe Warriors job

Harare giants Dynamos’ former coach Shepherd Murape (74) is being heavily linked with the Zimbabwe men’s senior national team (The Warriors) job.

A source that spoke to the state owned tabloid newspaper, H-Metro, said the 74-year-old was “asked to apply for the national team coaching post”.

Said the source: “Shepherd Murape has been approached and has been asked to apply for the Warriors coaching job.”

However, it is not yet clear whether the veteran gaffer who last coached in the country in the ’80s has agreed to apply.

Murape once coached South African clubs including Bloemfontein Celtics, Orlando Pirates, Amazulu, Black Leopards as well as Moroka Swallows.

This comes few days after the recently appointed normalisation committee temporarily running football affairs at the federation, started hunting for National Teams coaches including the senior men’s and women’s teams.

The vacancies for several positions were confirmed through adverts posted on the official ZIFA Facebook page last week.

Zimbabwe are preparing to start playing international football again after spending 18 months in the wilderness following their suspension from FIFA for the “third party interference”.