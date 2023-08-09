Forever yena… Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana in lovey-dovey court reunion

Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were all smiles on Tuesday morning, as they were reunited in court for the first since their arrest and extradition from Tanzania.

The pair appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, alongside 10 other people who are accused of aiding Bester’s escape from prison last year.

In their first appearance together, Bester and Dr Magudumana seemed to exchange pleasantries before smiling at each other as they sat on the dock.

A video of the pair in court excited social media users, who once again seemed fascinated by the Bonnie and Clyde relationship dynamic that has landed the two behind bars.

Known as the “Facebook rapist” for using the social networking site to lure his victims, Bester appeared in court wearing what seemed to be designer clothes once again.

Bester complained about his treatment at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre where he has been held since his re-arrest in Tanzania.

His lawyer Kabelo Matee told the court that Bester remains cuffed while inside his cell 23 hours in a day.

Matee also said his client reported a R350 000 wedding ring, cellphone, watches and Zambian currency missing when he arrived at Lanseria Airport following his arrest in Tanzania in April.

Bester was convicted in 2012 for the rape and murder of his model girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu. A year earlier, he was found guilty of raping and robbing two other women.

Last May, it was reported he had been found dead in his cell after apparently setting himself on fire at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

The case has been postponed to 11 October.