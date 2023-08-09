Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala ‘home safe’ after horror crash

Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi Twala, has reassured fans that she is back home and safe in South Africa after a horror crash in Mozambique that left her and fellow BB housemates, Mmeli Khumalo and Marvin Achi nursing injuries.

It was also reported that Khosi’s mother, known as MaTwala, was also in the car when the accident happened.

The reality TV star, who has been enthusiastically counting down the days towards her 26th birthday before the accident occurred, took to her Instagram timeline to assure her followers that she was safe and secure after the accident whose gruesome images went viral online on Monday.

“I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers. #HomeSafe,” she wrote.

Since her victory on BB Titans, which saw her walk away with $100 000 (R1.7 million) prize money at the reality TV show’s finale earlier this year, Twala has started a YouTube channel which has garnered nearly 100 000 followers.

“Coming out of the house you realise there are a lot of platforms that tend to tell your story, so this is one of the platforms where I can take back my power and be my own storyteller.

“It’s really fun, I missed being in front of the camera and it provided that opportunity for me,” she previously told TshisaLIVE.