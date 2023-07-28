Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Tough start for Zimbabwe at Netball World Cup, thrashed by Australia

NetballFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 24,377
Zimbabwe suffers heavy defeat to Australia in Netball World Cup opener (Picture via https://diamonds.netball.com.au/)
It was a bad day in office for Zimbabwe senior netball team (The Gems) coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki after her charges suffered a heavy 86-30 loss to netball powerhouse Australia in their opening 2023 World Cup match on Friday.

Nicknamed the Diamonds, Australia, the 11 time champions dominated the match, resulting in a 56-point victory.

Australia’s Courtney Bruce was named Player of the Match after an impressive performance.

She was a threat to the Gems with nine gains in just a half of netball.

Zimbabwe who are participating in the World Cup for the second successive time, lost all the four quarters.

They lost 20-11 in the first quarter and 21-7 in the second quarter while the third quarter they lost 21-6 and the final and fourth quarter lost 24-6.

The Gems play Fiji on Saturday in their second game, and face Tonga on Sunday in their final group stage match.

The tournament is being played in a round robin format, with the top three teams from each pool advance to the next stage.

