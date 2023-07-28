Tough start for Zimbabwe at Netball World Cup, thrashed by Australia

It was a bad day in office for Zimbabwe senior netball team (The Gems) coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki after her charges suffered a heavy 86-30 loss to netball powerhouse Australia in their opening 2023 World Cup match on Friday.

Nicknamed the Diamonds, Australia, the 11 time champions dominated the match, resulting in a 56-point victory.

Australia’s Courtney Bruce was named Player of the Match after an impressive performance.

She was a threat to the Gems with nine gains in just a half of netball.

Zimbabwe who are participating in the World Cup for the second successive time, lost all the four quarters.

They lost 20-11 in the first quarter and 21-7 in the second quarter while the third quarter they lost 21-6 and the final and fourth quarter lost 24-6.

The Gems play Fiji on Saturday in their second game, and face Tonga on Sunday in their final group stage match.

The tournament is being played in a round robin format, with the top three teams from each pool advance to the next stage.