Tino Kadewere continues to make the cut in Lyon’s match day squads

Despite speculation linking him with a move away from France, Warriors striker Tino Kadewere (26) is continuing to make the cut in Olympique Lyon’s match day squads.

Kadewere is part of the Les Gones’ squad that will play visitors Troyes at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France tonight (Friday).

The 26-year-old striker was also available last week when Lyon beat AC Ajaccio 2-1 at the same venue in their season opener.

He made it to the bench although he was an unused substitute.

Manager Peter Bosz preferred the trio of Cameroonian international Karl Toko Ekambi, the club’s returnee and new skipper Alexandre Lacazette and Tete to lead his 4-3-3 formation frontline.

However, the Zimbabwean international’s selection to the match day squad twice in a row comes as a positive sign following reports he is out of favour at Lyon.

Despite multiple reports suggesting the ex-Harare City’s star was not in Bosz’s plans it seems the Dutch gaffer ‘intends’ to offer him another lease of life at the Les Gones.

The Warriors’ lanky utility player was also named in Lyon’s 32 member squad which travelled to the Netherlands for a one week long pre-season training session in July.

During the pre-season a number of French football publications reported Kadewere’s exit at Lyon was looming.

Several European clubs including Turkish side Galatasaray, the Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid, French outfits Strasbourg, Lorient and Stade de Reims were all said to be admirers of the Highfield born footballer.

English side Burnley were also reported to be interested in his services together with their opponents for tonight’s French Ligue 1 fixture Troyes as well as Stade Brestois.

Kadewere’ move away from Lyon is still possible as the French Ligue 1 summer transfer window closes on September 1.