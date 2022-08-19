CCC engages SADC over Zanu PF abuse of state institutions – Mahere

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has engaged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) claiming that there is a crisis in the country which has the potential of disturbing regional peace and security.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told the media on Thursday that the party had engaged SADC over the problems the ruling Zanu-PF party was causing.

The opposition party cited the judiciary as one of the points where the rule of law was being manipulated.

This comes after the arrest and incarceration of CCC MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole together with 14 others over “frivolous” charges of inciting public violence.

They have spent more than 60 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison with their bail applications continuously being denied.

She also assured the nation that the party had not let down the jailed activists.

“It is important to set the record that Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and all the Nyatsime group are not being let down by the CCC, they are being let down by the system,” Mahere said.

“The system is meant to guarantee them certain rights and those rights are not guaranteed and given by CCC.

“Even if we are to run up and down the streets or they do in certain countries in Africa any manner of demonstration, that is not what releases the citizens.”

She further stated: “We call an end to Zanu-PF’s abuse of state institutions including the police,” she said.

“We call for a complete end to all forms of political violence especially incitement to violence, something Zanu-PF is well known for.

“We appeal to citizens to stand in solidarity with the members of the Nyatsime 16 and their families. Civic society must play their role, the church must play its role.”

Mahere said the international community was seized with the matter.

“The international community must play its role. We have already indicated that we have lobbied SADC and it is seized with the Zimbabwean matter.

“If the crisis is allowed to continue there is a real risk and possibility of regional peace and security will be undermined,” Mahere said.