Money laundering accused Wadyajena’s Lamborghini seized at border

Authorities at the Beitbridge Border Post seized a 4×4 Lamborghini Urus worth US$420 000 and a BMW X6 vehicle belonging to Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering involving US$5,8million.

The cars were seized on suspicion they were being shipped to South Africa.

The State-owned Herald newspaper confirmed the development on Friday afternoon.

The Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday together with together with Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pius Manamike, head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxmore Njanji and Procurement Specialist Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on suspicion that they laundered more than US$5,8million.

It has since been revealed in court that the suspects imported 25 trucks from a USA company called Giant Equipment in 2019 and 2020. The trucks were for the use of Wadjajena’s trucking company Mayor Logistics.

Magistrate Stanford Mbanje granted the four ZWL 200 000 bail each and ordered them to surrender their passports and report to police once every Friday.

In his application for bail, Wadyajena’s lawyer Oliver Marwa accused ZACC of being “dragged into some political games”.

“There cannot be anything more evil than what ZAAC is doing against the fourth accused. This court is now being dragged into some political games and the public is crying that ZAAC is arresting and releasing people; it has turned into a ‘catch-and-release’ game,” said Marwa.

This comes at a time there is a suspected tug-of-war between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga. Wadyajena is believed to be a powerful crony of the Zanu-PF leader.