Former Bosso gaffer Lulu unveiled by Mositaoka FC in Botswana

Former Highlanders and Chicken Inn head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu was on Thursday unveiled by Botswana top flight league side Mositaoka Football Club.

Majatlhaga as Mositaoka are nicknamed in the Botswana Premier League confirmed Mpofu’s arrival on their Facebook page.

“Masitaoka Football Club is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Mpofu as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the new season with immediate effect,” wrote the club in a statement issued Thursday.

“Zimbabwean-born mentor joins the club on a one-year contract, with an option to extend.”

Reacting to Mpofu’s appointment, Up the Blues’ (Mositaoka FC) executive chairman, Godfrey Ratlhaga, said: “We are delighted to welcome coach Mpofu to Majatlhaga to take up this important role in our Technical Team.

He added: “He has an impressive CV and his track record speaks for itself, he brings a massive football experience and ideas to the club as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the future of this club.”

Speaking to the club’s media department for the first time after landing his new job, the former Bulawayo City coach said: “I’m happy to be here. I feel home already.

“I’m also impressed with the way club’s professionalism and vision of developing and giving young opportunities,” said Mpofu while expressing his delight.

Lulu has been unattached since the end of May following his sacking by Highlanders and being replaced by Baltermar Brito.

He was fired together with his assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu due to a failure to grind positive results for the giants.