Byo Chiefs release Obadiah Tarumbwa, striker training with CAPS United

Veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa (35) is now a free agent after being released by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs, the club’s media officer Thulani “Javas” Sibanda confirmed to Nehanda Radio.

Tarumbwa leaves the Ninjas after joining them in January on a short term contract when he had reportedly impressed the Portuguese gaffer Nilton Terroso.

However, the seasoned ex-Highlanders FC striker who also plied his trade in Belgium, Kenya and South Africa appears to have failed to live up to Terroso’s standards.

“Tarumbwa has been released by the club in this window,” Bulawayo Chiefs media officer told Nehanda Radio on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it also seems the 35-year-old striker is still hoping to remain in the PSL after it has emerged that he was spotted in the capital training with CAPS United.

According to unverified reports, the lanky forward is hoping to put pen to paper to sign a contract with the struggling Harare based outfit amid the mid season transfer window which opened on the 1st of July.

In an effort to seek confirmation from the Green Machine’s hierarchy, Nehanda Radio contacted the club’s administration manager Morton Dodzo who then referred all the questions to the club’s spokesperson Charlie Johns.

However, the effort was fruitless as Johns did not respond to the Whatsapp messages that were sent to him by this reporter despite having read them.