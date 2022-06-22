Sadio Mane set to become highest paid African footballer

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s recently acquired Senegalese international Sadio Mane is reportedly set to become the new highest paid African footballer earning an estimated package of £250,000 per week.

According to multiple reports, the Lions of Teranga captain who led his nation to its first ever AFCON trophy in February will overtake the Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah and the Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.

On the top ten list of the African highest paid players published by Africa Facts Zone, Salah and Mahrez are now placed second and third respectively while Mane tops the list.

The Liverpool man (Salah) earns £220,000 per week while the Manchester City star (Mahrez) pockets an estimated £200K per week.

What Mane will be getting in Germany is said to be double what he was being paid by the English Premier League side Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Senegalese who travelled to Munich early this week is set to complete his move anytime before the week ends.

In fact, the deal is as good as done after the highly rated 2021 AFCON winner conducted his first interview in Germany while donning the Bayern Munich jersey.

During the interview, Mane is heard giving his explanation on why he left Liverpool for the ten time Bundesliga champions.

He said: “When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited. I saw myself there right away. For me it was the right club at the right time.”