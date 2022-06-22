After clear out Khama Billiat to remain Kaizer Chiefs’ top earner

Despite the massive clear out Kaizer Chiefs embarked on, wielding the axe on more than ten senior players including Bernard Parker, the club will continue forking out a hefty salary to Zimbabwean Khama Billiat.

Chiefs reportedly offloaded players who they believed were pocketing whooping packages but providing less to the club.

Among the departed were Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Lazarus Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Ramahle Mphahlele who become the latest player to be given marching orders.

According to KickOff, their departure has ‘freed up R30 million worth of contract per annum’ for the Gold and Black boys.

As a result, Billiat who survived the chop, will remain Amakhosi’s top earner along with the highly rated winger Keagan Dolly.

“From those remaining at Chiefs the pair of Billiat and Dolly will continue to carry the heaviest deals,” KickOff wrote.

In 2022 the former Warriors forward was reportedly earning an estimated salary of R850 000 per month and before the tax an annual salary of R10 million.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Bafana Bafana left footed midfielder, Dolly, is reportedly earning over R8 million per annum.