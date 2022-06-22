Smuggler escapes as ZACC confiscate 107 bales of clothing in Waterfalls

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confiscated 107 bales of second-hand clothes estimated at over USD$30 000 from a suspected smuggler in Waterfalls, Harare.

The anti-graft organisation announced the development in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“ZACC received a tip-off that there were bales of second hand clothes at Number 212 Ferndale Road, Waterfalls, Harare believed to be a storage facility for second hand clothing smuggled into the country for resale,” read the statement.

“Investigations by ZACC revealed the bales were stashed in a room rented out to Takudzwa Marshal Kaluza of Budiriro.

“While the team was loading the bales into a truck for transportation to ZIMRA Offices for further investigations, Kaluza escaped leaving behind his vehicle a Toyota Hiace (AFK2227).

“The recovered 107 bales were handed over to ZIMRA awaiting assessment of payable duty and penalties while Kaluza’s vehicle is being held pending further investigations.”

ZACC recently launched investigations on Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials and security forces at the borders following reports of smuggling of goods.

“We are investigating the Zimra officials and the law enforcement agents at the borders to find out how those buses are actually bypassing the regulations at the border.

“In some of the buses, you find out that it is only the driver and the conductor, there are no passengers in there. It is now the buses being used to carry contraband into South Africa,” ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said.