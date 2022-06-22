Chihuri gets mansion back in case he is accused of stealing US$32 million

The High Court has ordered the State to return former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri’s properties that were forfeited in the case he is accused of stealing US$32 million.

The court ordered that he should be given back the Hollywood-style Beverly Hills-like mansion in Gletwyn, located on 30 acres valued at US$7 million.

Chihuri, reportedly now based in South Africa, is accused of stealing some US$32 million in public funds while at the helm of the country’s police service.

His lawyer Addington Chinake, through the High Court secured the return of properties.

Only companies that got money from police are left encumbered for Chihuri to explain in detail how they related to law enforcement agents.

Chihuri, believed to be based in Johannesburg, is accused of corruptly misappropriating US$32 million in public funds for self-enrichment and diverting money into family companies and use, acquiring vast real estate during his 25 years at the helm of the police force.

He denies the charges.

His lawyer made a case for Justice Pisirayi Kwenda to vary the two unexplained wealth orders that had been previously granted to the state.

This ensured that Chihuri retained his properties which have been a subject of a bitter court battle with political undertones and agendas.

In a bid to nail Chihuri over the alleged corruption, the state wanted to freeze his companies and properties pending finalisation of investigations. But the court granted the defense application to free Chihuri’s properties.

Head of assets forfeiture unit Chris Mutangadura represented the state.