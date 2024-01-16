Sadio Mane’s wife, 18, speaks on marriage to former Liverpool star, 31

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s new wife, 18-year-old Aisha Tamba, says that she hopes to continue to live a normal, humble life despite the riches and fame of her husband.

If Aisha Tamba thought her peaceful life would remain as it was before her marriage to the footballer, she got a rude awakening last week when news of their union made headlines across the globe.

The Al Nassr star, 31, tied the knot with Aisha in an Islamic ceremony on January 7 in Keur Massar, Dakar, Senegal.

Of particular interest to many was her age, with some accusing the Senegalese footballer of grooming, as they had met when she was only 16.

However, Tamba’s father revealed that the pair had a traditional arranged marriage and had thus not dated before exchanging vows.

Speaking to Mail Online through a relative, Tamba said fame and money would not alter her personality.

“I am looking forward to my new life and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me. This is not what I’m interested in. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith,” she said.

However, Tamba admitted that she was not used to the kind of attention that her marriage had brought.

“I’m not used to having so much attention on me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to show off and speak about our personal lives.

“I am a very down to earth person, this is how I was raised, and nothing will be different just because of this marriage. But I’m very honoured to now be Mrs Mane.”

Her cousin Amadou, reinforced the fact that theirs was a devout family that prioritised their religion above all else.

“As a family, our number one priority is Islam. We are not interested in all the things that people associate with the life of a wealthy footballer.

“We are very happy that Aisha has married Sadio but it’s because he’s a humble man, not because he is rich and famous.”