Trevor Noah makes history with Emmy award win for The Daily Show

South African comedian Trevor Noah has won an Emmy award in the outstanding talk series category for his talk show The Daily Show.

With the win, Noah makes history as the first African and first black person to win an Emmy for outstanding talk series since the category’s introduction in 2015.

“It’s amazing that I get to be a part of this journey. It feels like being part of a winning football team,” Noah said after securing the win on Monday night.

The comedian has been nominated for the Emmy category five times before, but his sixth nomination, which he earned in his final season hosting The Daily Show, finally secured him the win.

In September 2022, Noah shocked many of his fans when he announced his exit from The Daily Show, after seven years as host.

The search for his replacement is still ongoing.

Noah has another Emmy award, which he earned in 2017 for an Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

The Emmy awards are the most prestigious honours in the US television industry.