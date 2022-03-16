Kanye West comes for Trevor Noah after ‘The Daily Show’ segment

By Jamal Grootboom | IOL News |

American rapper Kanye West decided to come for “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah after the latest episode of the late night show.

On Tuesday Noah dedicated a whole segment commenting on the ongoing drama around Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s divorce.

Specifically the ongoing harassment reality TV star along with her new bae Pete Davidson have been enduring from her estranged husband.

Things reached a new high after an alleged leaked text message exchange between the “Ultralight Beam” hitmaker and the “The King of Staten Island” star.

The messages: “Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.

“What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f****** lucky that she’s your kids’ mom, I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

According to the screenshots shared by Dave – who has posted on behalf of his friend before – Kanye replied: “Oh you using profanity now.

“Where are you right now?”

Pete responded with a selfie saying: “In bed with your wife.”

The comedian later suggested he and Kanye should meet face to face.

He wrote: “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.”

Speaking on “The Daily Show” about the going harassment on Tuesday, Trevor said: “I honestly think the Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pete Davidson situation is turning into that.

“You know, it started very much in the land of tabloid, but I feel it’s creeping and has crept into a world that more people should pay attention to, but not for the reason that you may think, you know.

“… Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.

“Like when it started, it was it was, you know, some would say romantic.

“Oh, I want you back. And, you know, here are roses.

“And this is my dream. And. And some people like, oh, it makes sense. You’re trying to win somebody back.

“We understand that. But over time, it’s become more and more belligerent.”

Noah then speaks about the claymation music video Kanye did about Pete.

“And one of the most extreme examples was Kanye West putting out a music video.

“When the music video he like it’s a claymation music video, I should say.

“He chops off Pete Davidson’s head.

“And I mean, we all understand the subject like I wish this guy was dead, is what Kanye is saying.

“Now, Kanye, you know what I mean?

“To be fair. Kanye says, no, this is just art.

“I don’t actually want to hurt him. This is just art.

“Don’t judge my art. But here’s the thing.

“First of all, just like from a rap perspective, I was sad that now, like rappers, like claymation and rap beefs are a weird combination.

“I’m not going to. It’s pretty hard, in my opinion, to be gangsta with claymation because you have to do like one frame at a time.

“You know, I do understand that art can be therapy. I honestly do understand that. Right.

“But I also understand that therapy can be therapy.”

He continued: “And I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, well, leave me to create my art. Yeah, but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now, when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not problems or it is problems.

“Which is it? It puts society in a precarious position. And the reason I say that is because of his harassment of Kim, which I know is crazy to say, because there’s a lot of people who go like Kim Kardashian. She loves publicity, she loves celebrity.

“She loves all of this. She does ’The Kardashians’.

“This is her life. This is her thing. Yeah. And I get it, but. There’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, hey, please leave me alone.

“I mean, please leave me alone. And so, like, this story keeps on escalating. You’ve got Kanye West who’s harassing Kim Kardashian.

“And then you’ve got Pete Davidson, who’s now embroiled in the whole thing.”

Noah mentioned his own experience growing up in an abusive home and how that negatively impacted him.

“I grew up my whole life in an abusive household.

“Most of my life, let’s say, from the age of nine to, whatever, 16.

“One of the things I found most interesting was how often people told my mom that she was overreacting.

“What I found interesting was how many times people told my mom to calm down.

“People told my family to calm everyone, you know?

“And everyone had different reasons… All these questions. I remember seeing this as a child, by the way. You see this as a child, you know?

“And you see a world where.

“Women are questioned for what is happening to them. As opposed to people questioning what is happening to them.

Ending the segment by posing the question about our response to Kanye’s actions.

“But just the society. We have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by?

“And watch your car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, hey, slow down, let’s let’s all put our hazards on because there’s a storm right now and some sh*t might go…

“And all I’m saying about the story is if Kim cannot escape this, Kim Kardashian, if she cannot escape this.

“And what chance do normal women have?”

Responding to Noah’s comments Kanye posted a screen shot picture of Noah’s Google search results on Instagram and captioned the post: “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.”