“It’s not even close to R33m.” Trevor Noah rubbishes ‘corruption’ claims

South African comedian Trevor Noah has dismissed suggestions that he might also be jumping onto the corruption gravy train, saying that a mega deal that will see him promoting tourism in his native country is above board and will not see him earn the amounts that have been splashed in the media.

Concerns were raised recently when it emerged that Noah would be paid as much as R33m to promote some of Mzansi’s most treasured destinations as part of a drive to boost tourism.

Some observers felt that the sum was a strain on public coffers, despite the Department of Tourism and SA Tourism vehemently denying that government would be using its own resources for the project.

In an interview on 702, Noah denied that he was in line to receive a R33m windfall.

“South Africans are so traumatised from corruption on every corner and every topic we touch that everyone thinks everything is connected to corruption somewhere somehow, even something that has nothing to do with the government. It is not R33m, it’s not even close to R33m,” he said.

Noah, who has not yet put pen to paper on the deal, said he was partly motivated to see the South African tourism industry get back on its feet after the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID, South Africa has had the lowest rebound rate of any nation in the world that needs tourism as a big part of its GDP.

“We can’t afford to not have tourists in this country, that’s terrible for us. It affects jobs, it affects our economy in a big way and so, I was approached by a private group, and they said:

‘We are the hotels, we are the people who need people to start coming in. Can we talk about creating a campaign?’ and I said: ‘Well yes, I would love to be the face.'”