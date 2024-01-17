“I don’t care for him” – Enhle Mbali speaks after Black Coffee accident

South African actress Enhle Mbali has said that she only cares about the health of her estranged husband DJ Black Coffee, because his well-being has an effect on their children.

Enhle also revealed that Coffee, with who she has two children, had fathered two other children outside their marriage, hence her push for divorce.

Enhle found herself in the line of fire last week after sharing a meme which said “best thing I’ve heard this year” in the aftermath of news of the DJ’s travel accident last week which landed him in hospital.

Enhle took to instagram Live to clear up any confusion that might have resulted from the post. The actress also highlighted that they had been a bitter exchange over email with Black Coffee since his accident.

She also revealed that she wanted a divorce because the DJ had fathered two children out of wedlock with two different mothers.

“I’m in trouble with a lot of people right now but I am so tired of being the bigger person,” she said.

“In case you guys haven’t noticed, I am living my life. When I said I wanted a divorce, I wanted a divorce because there were two children by two different mothers,” Mbali added.

“Even pre and post the situation, there was a lot of sh*t happening, and I haven’t said a word. I have only reacted to the things that have been done to me.”

The actress said she was only concerned about Coffee because his health had a direct effect on their children. She also let slip that the DJ was the father to a newborn.

“I don’t care for him; I only care about his wellbeing and for my children.”

She continued: “I don’t care, it’s his life.”