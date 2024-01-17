Assault drama: Cyan Boujee claims manager pimped her to older men

Controversial South African social media influencer and DJ, Cyan Boujee, has claimed that her manager, who she allegedly severely assaulted over the weekend, was always trying to sell her off to older men in a bid to cover some of their expenses during gigs.

Boujee’s manager, Wellington Malete over the weekend took to social media claiming that the DJ assaulted him over financial disagreements.

He alleged that Boujee demanded payments before gigs and attacked him for refusing her requests for a Mercedes A45 as well as not managing her money to her liking.

While Boujee initially denied all allegations, she has since hit back, alleging that her manager was involved in homosexual relations while also using her by “pimping” her off to older men.

“A manager literally forcing his client to be with older men just to cover transportations .. I would always refuse but he would never stop,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

Boujee said she did not understand why Malete was exposing part of her personal and professional life.

“If someone is so innocent I genuinely don’t get why he’s exposing my passports, where my team members stay and my stuff. If he’s not pressed that he’s fired, why isn’t he talking about business rather?

“Why can’t you keep it professional? I’ve been quiet y’all … choosing peace over someone who’s 40 years older than me,” she wrote.

She also alleged that Malete had parted with another DJ on similar grounds in the past.

“I wish the red flag weren’t orange to me. From the day you started working with me, you were always pushing that I do better than the famous female DJ you’ve worked with before me to prove a point, not because you were genuine … forgot to add that you also said she beat you up, that’s why y’all separated?”