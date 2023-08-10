‘She was not in a good state’ – Cyan Boujee traumatised by sextape leak

Popular South African TikToker and DJ, Cyan Boujee, is reportedly traumatised by the leak of her sex-tape, with her management encouraging her to take a break from social media as the storm around what is thought to be the latest case of revenge porn continues to rage.

After the 12 second clip, thought to have been filmed two years ago, started making rounds on social media, Cyan blamed fellow DJ, Prince Kaybee for the leak.

Kaybee is yet to respond to the allegations.

Her manager Goitsemang Rakgatlha, told Sunday World that although Cyan is yet to decide if she would be opening a case against the leaker, she was in a bad state emotionally, which had led to her team encouraging her to withdraw from the spotlight.

“I spoke to her earlier and she has not decided yet if she will be opening a case,” Rakgatlha said. “She could not even talk to me properly because she was emotional, so I told her to stay away from social media.”

Rakgatlha said she had encouraged her charge to take some time off, so as to safeguard her wellbeing.

“I told her to take some time out first because she was not in a good state,” she said.

Cyan, known for her Tik Tok jokes and trolls against industry friends, has become popular recently, after appearing on several podcasts talking about her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery and her deejaying career.