Kuda Mahachi dragged to court for “smashing his sister’s phone”

Under fire Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi on Tuesday appeared at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates court facing allegations of malicious damage of property.

Mahachi who already has a pending child abuse case is alleged to have visited his sister Meline Mahachi at her home in Mzilikazi and asked to see her outside before snatching and smashing her phone on the ground to reportedly destroy evidence of videos and photos linked to the child abuse case.

The incident which allegedly took place last week saw Mahachi’s sister in the company of her husband taking the matter to the police where a case in relation to the act was opened.

This resulted in the Mzilikazi born football star appearing before magistrate Maxwell Ncube and prosecutor Karen Gundani to provide answers on the allegations.

Dressed in an all white tracksuit, white hat and green sneakers, Mahachi who at first was reportedly shying away from cameras was accompanied by his lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers and friend Zibusiso Hadebe.

Sibanda confirmed to Newzimbabwe.com that his client appeared before the courts yesterday.

He (Sibanda) cited that the State failed to provide evidence for the charge and as a matter of fact, the case is now set to resume in court in two weeks time.

“Yes, Mahachi appeared in court today but the State failed to provide evidence for the charge which he is being accused of,” he said.

He added: “He (Mahachi) was told to come back after two weeks when the State said it would have the evidence.”

The soccer star’s child abuse case where he is alleged to have scalded his four year old son with boiling water resulting in the amputation of the child’s right leg due to third degree burns is also still awaiting a court ruling.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United player who is being accused by his former wife Marita Ndlovu of abusing their only son Diego [Mahachi] has denied all allegations that are being levelled against him.

His lawyer, Sibanda publicly told the media during a press conference held in Bulawayo that all the allegations levelled against his client are a fabrication.

Sibanda went on to outline that, ‘there are people who are benefiting from the false narrative which has been sold to the public and are meant to tarnish him as an international footballer’.