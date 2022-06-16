We will win 2023 election, violence is language of losing Zanu-PF: Chamisa

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is confident that he will beat incumbent Zanu-PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming harmonised elections.

Chamisa said this while commenting on the prevailing political violence in Chitungwiza which is blamed on the ruling Zanu-PF.

A CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, was recently abducted by suspected ruling party supporters before they mutilated her body into two pieces, packing intestines in a plastic bag in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

On Tuesday during the memorial of the deceased, Zanu-PF thugs allegedly went on a spree to identify homes of CCC supporters and burnt them out.

Mnangagwa’s regime deployed police in a dramatic manner that left observers concluding the move was meant to aid Zanu PF’s alleged violence against CCC.

CCC vice chairman Job Sikhala who is Moreblessing Ali’s family lawyer was arrested in the process together with Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC) and charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Against this background, Chamisa urged his supporters to remain calm adding that the party was going to win the 2023 elections.

“I will say it over and over again. And let me say it again. We will win any free and fair election in Zimbabwe. We’re the next government. Peace is the default setting of all winners. Violence is the DNA and language of losers not winners. Winners and leaders don’t disturb peace,” he said.

Chamisa is likely to face Mnangagwa in the 2023 plebiscite. But pre-election violence has already gripped the country coupled with economic and financial mismanagement on the part of the regime.

On Wednesday mid morning, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said that the police were denying Sikhala’s wife, relatives and lawyers access to him.

“We are advised that the wife and relatives of Hon Job Sikhala have been denied access to Central Police Station where Hon Sikhala is being held. His car has reportedly been impounded,” Mahere said.