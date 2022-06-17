Nyasha Mushekwi nets his first goal of the season in China

Zimbabwe international Nyasha Mushekwi on Thursday afternoon netted his first goal of the season for his side Hangzhou Greentown who now play in the Chinese Super League after securing their promotion last season.

The former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns forward rescued Greentown to record a one all draw away at the Mission Hills Football Base Stadium.

The gigantic striker found the back of the net in the 70th minutes to equalise for the visitors who had conceded on the stroke of halftime (45+2 minutes).

Mushekwi’s goal ends his dry spell which had gone for three games since returning to the Chinese top flight.

As it stands, the newcomers are yet to register a victory in all the four games they have played so far in these early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Also known as Zhejiang Professional, Greentown are lying in the relegation zone, seated on position fifteen out of eighteen teams with two points.

They have registered two defeats and two draws, scored twice and conceded five times, taking them to a minus three on the goal difference rule.

But with Mushekwi now having opened his scoring account, Greentown will be hoping the big striker carries on with his form in their next assignments.

This comes after the left footed striker won the golden boot award last season in the lower league division when they got promoted to the Chinese Super League.

The former Warriors star scored twenty three goals, managed one hat-trick and three braces then scored three times from the spot kick.

He finished the season three goals clear of the second placed top goal scorer.