I failed the Warriors: Benjani Mwaruwari talks about his biggest regret

Despite a stellar football career in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Switzerland, France and England, former Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari seems worried about his performances for the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors.

Benjani expressed his disappointment with the Warriors, citing that he under performed.

It appears Mwaruwari who is now the Ngezi Platinum head coach considers the days he donned the gold and green jersey as his biggest regret.

This comes after the Bulawayo born star insisted he failed to perform to his best.

He revealed this during last week’s programme with NewsDay boss Trevor Ncube in an interview on the show ‘In Conversation with Trevor.

The former Jomo Cosmos striker added that his wish was to lead Zimbabwe to their historic first ever Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

“Playing for your country is always nice. The whole country will be watching and you want to produce the goods; you want to do well for your country.

“I wish I could have done more for Zimbabwe, like (helping the country) win the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) or score more for Zimbabwe, but I didn’t do it so now I need to get the knowledge I acquired and pass it to somebody else,” he outlined.

The Undertaker (Mwaruwari) retired from international football in 2011 with 42 caps since making his debut in 1999.

In a career spanning eleven years with the national team, the ex-Portsmouth, Sunderland and AJ Auxerre forward scored eight goals for the Warriors including netting at the AFCON finals in 2006.