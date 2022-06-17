Another CCC member murdered by Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that one of its members Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza was murdered by suspected Zanu PF thugs on Tuesday night after Moreblessing Ali’s memorial prayer in Nyatsime.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere announced the news on Thursday morning.

“We are receiving disturbing reports that Champion Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by thugs on Tuesday night. We extend our sincere condolences to the Chinembiri family and call on @PoliceZimbabwe to investigate the matter thoroughly. Peace must prevail,” she said.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi’s phone was not available when contacted for a comment.

This comes at a time when suspected Zanu-PF thugs in Chitungwiza are spreading pictures of themselves carrying live ammunition.

Identified so far is Chitembwe from Unit N and Mlambo from Ward 7 who lost to Councillor Lovemore Maiko in the March 26 by-elections.

Moreblessing Ali was abducted by suspected Zanu-PF thugs for more than two weeks before her mutilated body was found in a disused well in two pieces, intestines packed in a plastic bag.

At her memorial on Tuesday, Ali’s family lawyer and CCC vice chairman Job Sikhala was arrested and charged with inciting public violence. He was apprehended together with Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole (CCC).

CCC, however, claim Zanu-PF supporters on Tuesday went on a violent spree attacking known opposition members in Nyatsime before setting fire to their homes.