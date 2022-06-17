UK-based Zim female sports Journalist scoops FIFA/CIES Award

UK-based female sports journalist and sports administrator Chipo Sabeta has made history by becoming the first ever Zimbabwean female sports writer to scoop a coveted FIFA/CIES award.

Sabeta, an award winning reporter added to her already fruitful career another accolade after being crowned winner of the FIFA/CIES Network Award.

The FIFA/CIES is a unique International Programme in Sports Management, its headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland where Sabeta was capped by Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger on Thursday.

CIES is also a multidisciplinary curriculum of continuing education, consisting of 150-200 hours of courses.

The programme is currently available in nineteen countries only including South Africa.

Sabeta, a former Zimpapers senior sports reporter who emerged as the overall winner of the award completed the programme with the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Expressing her delight, Sabeta took to her Facebook page and posted on her timeline: “I am humbled and honoured to announce that I emerged as the overall winner of the FIFA/CIES Sports management project,” she wrote.

“Legendary coach Arsene Wenger who is the current FIFA’s chief of global development handed me the certificate at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday.(Thursday).”

She added: “This is just an amazing moment and one of the most important scenes of my professional career.

“A big thank you to my superiors at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa who mentored & my colleagues who had my back through the turbulent journey which needed a lot of dedication ,Passion and perseverance.

“Winning it as the best overall project at NMU was enough but I never anticipated that it was going to be the best project INTERNATIONALLY (ie from 12 FIFA/CIES universities across the world) I really value & respect this honour from this glorious institution.

“I will definitely push myself to be a better version of my work and above all I thank the Almighty for he is one who has the master keys to open any doors in life.”

Sabeta is also a holder of a Bachelors Degree in Media Studies and a National Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism she attained at the Harare Polytechnic.

She is part of the Team Zimbabwe UK board and was appointed as their Head of Communication and Marketing.

She is also into scouting talent, sports management and digital marketing.